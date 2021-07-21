 

State Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash in Summerville Borough

Wednesday, July 21, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aSUMMERVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred in Summerville Borough on Sunday night.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident occurred around 9:35 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, on Heathville Road, just south of Memory Lane, in Summerville Borough, Jefferson County.

Police say an unknown vehicle was traveling southbound on Heathville Road when it traveled off the roadway and onto the sidewalk along the southbound shoulder and then hit two mailboxes along the sidewalk.

After hitting the mailboxes, the vehicle did not stop and continued south.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Punxsutawney-based State Police at 814-938-0510.


