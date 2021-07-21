Two Area Residents Involved in Rear-End Collision on New Castle Road

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a crash involving two local residents that occurred on New Castle Road last week.

According to Butler-based State Police, the rear-end collision happened around 10:42 a.m. on July 16, on New Castle Road, just east of Conroy Lane, in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.

Police say 72-year-old Patricia M. Shanafelt, of Foxburg, was operating a 2018 Subaru Outback traveling west on New Castle Road when she slowed to make a right turn and was struck from behind by a 2017 Ford Fusion, operated by 29-year-old Sharah N. Ruff, of Forestville, Pa.

Both drivers and a passenger in Shanafelt’s vehicle, identified as 80-year-old Robert W. Shanafelt, of Foxburg, were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.

Ruff was cited for following too closely.

PSP Butler released the above report on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

