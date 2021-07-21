 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Two Area Residents Involved in Rear-End Collision on New Castle Road

Wednesday, July 21, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsBUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a crash involving two local residents that occurred on New Castle Road last week.

According to Butler-based State Police, the rear-end collision happened around 10:42 a.m. on July 16, on New Castle Road, just east of Conroy Lane, in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.

Police say 72-year-old Patricia M. Shanafelt, of Foxburg, was operating a 2018 Subaru Outback traveling west on New Castle Road when she slowed to make a right turn and was struck from behind by a 2017 Ford Fusion, operated by 29-year-old Sharah N. Ruff, of Forestville, Pa.

Both drivers and a passenger in Shanafelt’s vehicle, identified as 80-year-old Robert W. Shanafelt, of Foxburg, were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.

Ruff was cited for following too closely.

PSP Butler released the above report on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.