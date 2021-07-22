Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Crepes With Raspberry Sauce

Sweeten up your breakfast time with these delicious chocolate crepes!

Ingredients

1 cup fat-free milk

1/2 cup fat-free evaporated milk



2 large egg whites1 large egg1 cup all-purpose flour1/4 cup plus 1/3 cup sugar, divided1/4 cup baking cocoa1/2 teaspoon salt4-1/2 teaspoons cornstarch1 cup water4-1/2 cups fresh or frozen raspberries, thawed, dividedOptional: Whipped cream and confectioners’ sugar

Directions

-In a small bowl, whisk milk, evaporated milk, egg whites, and egg. In another bowl, mix flour, 1/4 cup sugar, cocoa, and salt; add to milk mixture and mix well. Refrigerate, covered, 1 hour.

-In a small saucepan, combine cornstarch and the remaining 1/3 cup sugar; set aside. Place water and 3-1/2 cups raspberries in a blender; cover and process until pureed, 1-2 minutes.

-Strain puree into the cornstarch mixture and discard seeds. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl; refrigerate until chilled.

-Heat a lightly greased 8-in. nonstick skillet over medium heat. Stir batter. Fill a 1/4-cup measure three-fourths full with batter; pour into the center of the pan. Quickly lift and tilt pan to coat bottom evenly. Cook until the top appears dry; turn crepe over and cook until the bottom is cooked, 15-20 seconds longer. Remove to a wire rack. Repeat with remaining batter, greasing pan as needed. When cool, stack crepes between pieces of waxed paper or paper towels.

-Spread each crepe with 2 tablespoons sauce. Fold each crepe into quarters. Garnish with remaining 1 cup berries and, if desired, whipped cream and confectioners’ sugar.

