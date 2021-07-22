 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Crepes With Raspberry Sauce

Thursday, July 22, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Sweeten up your breakfast time with these delicious chocolate crepes!

Ingredients

1 cup fat-free milk
1/2 cup fat-free evaporated milk

2 large egg whites
1 large egg
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup plus 1/3 cup sugar, divided
1/4 cup baking cocoa
1/2 teaspoon salt
4-1/2 teaspoons cornstarch
1 cup water
4-1/2 cups fresh or frozen raspberries, thawed, divided
Optional: Whipped cream and confectioners’ sugar

Directions

-In a small bowl, whisk milk, evaporated milk, egg whites, and egg. In another bowl, mix flour, 1/4 cup sugar, cocoa, and salt; add to milk mixture and mix well. Refrigerate, covered, 1 hour.

-In a small saucepan, combine cornstarch and the remaining 1/3 cup sugar; set aside. Place water and 3-1/2 cups raspberries in a blender; cover and process until pureed, 1-2 minutes.

-Strain puree into the cornstarch mixture and discard seeds. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl; refrigerate until chilled.

-Heat a lightly greased 8-in. nonstick skillet over medium heat. Stir batter. Fill a 1/4-cup measure three-fourths full with batter; pour into the center of the pan. Quickly lift and tilt pan to coat bottom evenly. Cook until the top appears dry; turn crepe over and cook until the bottom is cooked, 15-20 seconds longer. Remove to a wire rack. Repeat with remaining batter, greasing pan as needed. When cool, stack crepes between pieces of waxed paper or paper towels.

-Spread each crepe with 2 tablespoons sauce. Fold each crepe into quarters. Garnish with remaining 1 cup berries and, if desired, whipped cream and confectioners’ sugar.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


