Clarion County Young Republicans Fundraiser Declared a Success

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A recent family-friendly fundraiser event held by the Clarion County Young Republicans has been declared a success.

(Pictured above: U.S. Senate candidate Sean Parnell with attendees at the family-friendly fundraiser event.)

The event was held on Friday, July 16, at the former K-Mart garden center area of the Clarion Mall, and featured special guests, children’s games, and even face painting.

It also included food from The Chow Hall food truck, kettle corn from Came Kettle Corn, and craft brews from Clarion River Brewing Company.

According to Lexis Twentier, chairperson of the Clarion County Young Republicans, the turnout for the event was good despite a last-minute change to an indoor venue due to the weather.

“I am happy with how our first fundraising event turned out. Everything ran smoothly, and our guests were impressed with our speakers,” Twentier said.

The kids’ games and face painting, in particular, were a big hit, Twentier noted.

“We could tell the kids had just as much fun as the adults.”

During the event, U.S. Senate candidate Sean Parnell shared some of his platform with those in attendance, including his support for safe and secure elections and his support for second amendment gun ownership rights.

Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court candidate Stacy Wallace gave a rundown of the court systems and what each one does. Wallace also noted that as a judge, creating laws isn’t part of the job, then went on to talk about the role of judges and their importance in the Commonwealth.

Dr. Nche Zama, Pennsylvania Governor candidate, shared his story of coming to America from South Africa with only $20.00 to his name and being homeless while attending college in Baltimore until a family took him in while he attended classes.

Zama stated that he would help run the state “with the people, not against the people.”

Twentier noted that the credit for the success of the event is shared among many people who contributed to it.

“This event wouldn’t have been possible without the rest of our Young Republican Committee, our business sponsors, and elected officials. We want to thank everyone who attended and look forward to our next event.”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.