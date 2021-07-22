Deer Creek Winery to Host Paint With A Pint, Mommy & Me (Daddies too!) Animal Planters Events
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery has two special events coming up this week.
On Thursday, July 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., join local artist Janet Hockman for a step-by-step on how to create your own work of art.
Grab your favorite glass of Deer Creek Winery wine, some great food, and paint away!
For ticket sales please visit http://paintwithapint.com/event/july-22nd-at-deer-creek-winery/.
On Sunday, July 25, from 11:00 a.m. to noon plant enthusiast Jennifer Benson will walk you through building the perfect planter at a special Mommy & Me (Daddies too!) Animal Planters event.
Each mom (or dad) receives a pot to fill and each little gets an animal planter to fill.
Additional children can be added on for $5.00 each.
Tickets include all needed planting supplies, juice, or your choice, and a light snack.
Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mommy-me-daddies-too-animal-planters-with-jennifer-benson-tickets-149911678867.
Please call 814-354-7392 for additional information.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
Visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.
