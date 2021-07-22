Featured Local Job: Oil City YMCA Wellness Director

Oil City, PA. – The Scenic Rivers YMCA is hiring a full-time YMCA Wellness Director and Family Program Director to lead and supervise health and wellness at the Oil City YMCA branch.

The Wellness Director will coordinate classes and lead community wellness events while managing a staff and providing leadership for the Wellness Department. The Wellness Director is also responsible for direct leadership for the Community Youth Volunteer Program.

Essential Functions:

Develop, manage and provide leadership for the Wellness Department and staff as well as the Youth Volunteer Program. Hire, train and supervise necessary staff within the department. Planning, preparation and fiscal management of budget for all programs within the department as well as logistics to carry out the programs. Obtain and maintain necessary certifications to lead programs and provide leadership to participants and staff. Work closely with team members to meet the needs of YMCA members and the community. Maintain accurate records and evaluations of all programs under your direction. Actively participate in and support YMCA special events. Act in a professional manner providing and ensuring the highest quality standards of member/customer service and programming. Support the direction and decisions of Y leadership and the YMCA.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in health related field or equivalent. Two years’ experience working in community services or health related field. Must have excellent oral and written communication skills. Must be able to work independently and as part of a team. First Aid and CPR. Computer skills.

To Apply:

Send a resume and cover letter to Mr. Thomas K. Spence, Executive Director, Oil City YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301 or [email protected] by August 18, 2021.

The YMCA is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.

