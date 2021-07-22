Featured Local Job: Professional Office Secretary

A professional office in Clarion is currently seeking a person who has computer and general office skills.

This qualified individual must possess excellent organizational and communication skills, be able to work with little to no supervision, and present the utmost professionalism.

Responsibilities of this position will include, but are not limited to: receptionist duties, preparation of deeds and legal documents with speed and accuracy, working with abstractors and paralegals, etc. Attention to detail is a necessity.

Attractive compensation, Monday- Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All inquiries will be kept confidential.

E-mail resume to: [email protected]

