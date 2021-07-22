Former Clarion Business Owner Denice Grubb Passes Away

Denice Marie (Barnhart) Grubb, of Bradenton, FL, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Manatee Memorial Hospital, after a valiant two month battle with breast cancer.

She was surrounded by her loving family.

Denice was born on October 24, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late David and Betty Barnhart. She was married to her husband and soulmate Ronald Grubb on August 20, 1988.

She is survived by her husband and three loving children, Justin, Ashley, and MacKenzie, as well as by two grandsons, Hunter and Hayden. She is also survived by her brother, Ronald Booth of Boardman, Ohio.

After graduating from Boardman High School, Denice had a successful career in marketing and was the office manager for several home improvement companies.

From 2004 to 2010 she was the owner and founder of the Accidental Artist Boutique in Clarion, PA, where she specialized in custom floral arrangements, home decor, and jewelry.

From 2014 to the present she was a Marketing Executive for Melaleuca.

Denice loved life and lived hers to its fullest. She loved opening her heart and home for family and friends. There were no strangers in her world. She had a passion for protecting the environment and was active in many environmental organizations promoting a safer and cleaner world for all.

She is remembered not only as a passionate fighter, but also for her kindness and unselfish ways.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service and Mass will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 6608 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, Florida 34217. Later there will be a Celebration of Life Party at her home.

Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209 is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.

