Rimersburg Boil Water Advisory Lifted

Thursday, July 22, 2021 @ 12:07 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

pan-1927783_1280RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A Boil Water Advisory (BWA) issued on Friday evening for the Rimersburg and East Brady areas has been lifted.

The following release was issued by Rimersburg Borough on Thursday, July 22:

The Rimersburg Boil Water Advisory has been lifted. At 10:29 a.m. this morning, Thurs., July 22, 2021, Rimersburg received notification from lab results & DEP that the boil water advisory has been lifted for our water customers. You no longer have to boil water and may proceed as normal.

Samples collected in the distribution system on Tues., July 20, 2021 and Wed., July 21, 2021 were analyzed by a certified laboratory and were negative for total coliform and fecal coliform or E. coli.

This information is also available on our website at www.RimersburgBorough.com.


