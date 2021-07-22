Say What?!: ‘Rare’ Tropical Fish Washes Up on Oregon Coast

OREGON – An Oregon aquarium said a colorful, 100-pound fish that washed up in the state is known as an opah fish and is “rare to the Oregon coast.”

The Seaside Aquarium said the 3.5-foot fish, which is also known as a moonfish, washed up on Sunset Beach in Seaside, far from its usual home in the more temperate waters of the tropics.

