Shippenville Man Charged With Breaking into Residence, Shoving Man & Woman Due Back in Court Next Week

Thursday, July 22, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel-3577255_1280CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for next week for a Shippenville man who allegedly broke into a residence and shoved a man and a woman.

Court documents indicate a preliminary hearing for 55-year-old Franklin A. Brickey that was continued on June 15 is scheduled to resume at 9:30 a.m. on July 27 in Clarion County Central Court.

Brickey faces the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

He is currently free on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from a domestic incident that occurred in Elk Township in early June.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a domestic violence incident in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say Franklin A. Brickey reportedly broke into a residence where he believed a known female victim was located. Brickey allegedly shoved a known male victim to gain entry to the residence.

Once Brickey was inside the residence, he also reportedly shoved the female victim toward the stairs while she was attempting to leave the residence.

Brickey was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 1:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 10.


