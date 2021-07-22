 

SPONSORED: Check Out These Specials for Friday and Saturday at Wanango Country Club

Thursday, July 22, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

wanango-dining-roomRENO, Pa. (EYT) – Every week Wanango Country Club offers great specials. Here is what is on special this week!

Chef's-Friday-Features-7.23

Below are the specials for Friday and Saturday at Wanango Country Club:

Appetizers

Soup du Jour – $5
Broccoli & Cheddar

Spinach and Artichoke Dip – $11
Served with Pita Wedges

Entrées
Entrées served starting at 4 p.m.
Entrées include a side salad and a choice of dressing.

Weekend Catch: Mahi Mahi – $28
Grilled with mango salsa, rice, and seasonal vegetables. Can also be prepared blackened.

Balsamic Bruschetta Chicken – $24
Grilled chicken breasts, bruschetta, mozzarella, and Balsamic glaze with wild rice and seasonal vegetables.

Slow Roasted Prime Rib au Jus (Saturday Only) – $32
Served with a horseradish sauce, baked potato or mashed potato, and seasonal fresh vegetables.

Desserts
NY Style Cheesecake – $7
Choice of Mango, Kiwi Lime, or Strawberry Sauce.

Strawberry and Cream Pie – $7

Features from the Bar
Bitter Canadian – $8
Rocks, Bitters, Sour Mix, Seagram’s VO, squeezed lemon wedge.

Ravens Wood – Shiraz – $8 a glass.
2014 – Full-bodied flavors of black fruit, smokiness, and a hint of mint.

St. Pauli Girl Beer – $5

What’s on Tap?
Southern Tier – 8 Days a Week Blonde Ale – $5.50
Fat Heads – Bumble Berry Honey Blueberry Ale – $6
Sweet Water – Hazy IPA – $6
North Country Brewing – Firehouse Red Ale – $5.50
Bud Light – $3.25

wanango-jody
Save the Date! Friday, July 30th Join Wanango Country Club for a day of fun, food, and golf!

It’s the annual Jody Billingsley Memorial Golf Scramble. To register or to sponsor a hole contact Becky Barnes at 814-671-0585. Click on the picture above to download and print the form.

Be sure to satisfy your wing craving on Mondays and your taco dependence on Thursdays at Wanango Country Club.

wanango monday specialsMonday nights you can enjoy the All You Can Eat Boneless Wing Buffet from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Bud Light pitchers are also just $10.00 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

wanango tacoOn Thursdays, Wanango Country Club offers $3.99 tacos all day and Bud Light pitchers for just $10.00 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Check out Wanango Country Club’s Facebook page for Friday and Saturday’s specials which include the “Weekend Catch,” Prime Rib Saturday, delicious appetizers, desserts, and drink specials!

Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.

For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]

Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.

wanango-fairway


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
