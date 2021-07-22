SPONSORED: Re-Elect Incumbent Jody P. Weaver to Central Electric Cooperative Board of Directors
PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – Incumbent Jody P. Weaver is running for re-election to the Central Electric Cooperative Board of Directors.
Mr. Weaver has been a Central Electric member since 1976. He was appointed to the Board of Directors in 2008 and elected by the members in 2009, 2013, and 2017. He received his Director Gold Cooperative Certificate from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association in 2017 signifying he has earned all possible director accreditations. Mr. Weaver is currently working on renewing this certificate. This renewal was delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr. Weaver retired from First United National Bank in Fryburg after 43 years of service and currently serves on their Board of Directors. He is also manager of Weaver Holdings, LLC. He has been the treasurer of the Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Committee for the past 23 years and is a member of Clarion First United Methodist Church. He is also one of the founding organizers of the annual Fryburg Mayfest.
He has resided in Fryburg his entire life. He and his wife Becki have been married for 45 years. They have two daughters, Laurie Weaver of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, and Lindsie and Evan Green of Westminster, Maryland. They also have twin grandsons, Bennett and Connor Green.
(Paid for by the candidate.)
