Two Women Injured in Route 28 Crash

CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say two women were injured in a crash that occurred on State Route 28 late last week.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 11:42 a.m. on July 18, on State Route 28, at its intersection with Jefferson Road, in Clover Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 22-year-old Kassandra J. Brown, of Summerville, was operating a 2012 Jeep Wrangler traveling north on State Route 28 on a three-lane roadway, with her vehicle in the farthest right lane. She attempted to turn onto Jefferson Road when her vehicle was struck from behind by a 2016 Jeep Cherokee (that was in the center lane), operated by 51-year-old Michelle R. Desanto, of Brockway.

Desanto suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands Brookville by Jefferson County EMS.

Brown suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

Summerville Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Brown was cited for a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.