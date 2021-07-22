Virginia I. Horner-Braden of Franklin, formerly of Oil City, passed away July 20, 2021 at her home.

She was born in Oil City on September 19, 1947, the youngest daughter of the late Fred and Nancy (Khein) Clark.

Virginia was baptized in Trinity United Methodist Church in Oil City in which she and her children attended for many years.

She held various jobs before retiring from Venango County in 2007 after 27 years as the Executive Secretary of EMA 911.

Surviving is her husband Oliver Braden, a son Todd Horner, and daughters Holland Horner-Culver and husband David, and April Horner-Brown.

She is also survived by grandchildren; Aden Horner, Mahala Brown, Brewster Brown, Emerson Culver, and step-granddaughter Chelsea Culver, and a special ex-son-in-law, Patrick Brown.

Virginia always said she “gave birth to three best friends and could not have loved anyone more”.

Also surviving are sisters Rosanne Irwin and Lucille Miller and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death, by a brother Fred Clark, and her brothers-in-law Leroy Irwin and David Miller, and a niece Valerie Irwin.

A visitation will be held at the Reinsel Funeral Home on Monday July 26 from 3 PM – 7PM with a service immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Venango County Humane Society.

The family wants to thank Pastor Joe, Chris, Linda, and Brittany from Asera Care.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

