A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Light and variable wind.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers between 2pm and 5pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

