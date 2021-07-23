Carol A. McBride Peters, 66, of Clintonville went to be with the Lord, July 15, 2021, at Jefferson Manor.

Carol was born July 10, 1955 in Grove City and was the daughter of the late Nelson “Red” McBride and Mary Fawn Cannon McBride.

Carol graduated from Franklin High School.

She most recently worked at Grove City Hospital in housekeeping. She had previously worked at Hilton Hotel in DuBois in housekeeping.

She loved her horse, Whisky Girl, and kitty, Lucky. Carol loved listening to country music and dancing.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her husband, Mike Peters of Mayport, her sister Sue Stemmerich and her husband Bill of Clintonville. Carol’s aunts and uncles Bill and Margaret McBride of Boyers, Victor and Barb McBride of New York and Joyce and Calvin Stevens of Saegertown and many cousins also survive.

Preceded in death by her parents and sister, Linda Danaca and numerous aunts and uncles.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home in Clintonville is assisting the family with arrangements. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

