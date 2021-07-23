Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bea Lauffer’s Frozen Fruit Slush

This fruity mixture is one of the most refreshing snacks you can have in July!

Ingredients

1 cup sugar in 1 cup boiling water

12 oz. apricot nectar



2 large cans crushed pineapple, with juice10 oz. frozen strawberries, with juice2 tbsp. lemon juice, mix with bananas3 large bananas, sliced24 maraschino cherries

Directions

-Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Freeze until almost solid, stir then freeze. Thaw slightly, then serve.

-Enjoy!

