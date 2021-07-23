Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bea Lauffer’s Frozen Fruit Slush
Friday, July 23, 2021 @ 12:07 AM
This fruity mixture is one of the most refreshing snacks you can have in July!
Ingredients
1 cup sugar in 1 cup boiling water
12 oz. apricot nectar
2 large cans crushed pineapple, with juice
10 oz. frozen strawberries, with juice
2 tbsp. lemon juice, mix with bananas
3 large bananas, sliced
24 maraschino cherries
Directions
-Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Freeze until almost solid, stir then freeze. Thaw slightly, then serve.
-Enjoy!
Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.