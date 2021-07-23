 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion Track & FIeld: Golden Eagles Honored as USTFCCCA All-Academic Team

Friday, July 23, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

_carver01NEW ORLEANS – The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced their All-Academic Teams for the 2021 track & field season on Thursday. The Golden Eagle track & field team was among the list of Division II teams recognized for their success in the classroom.

To earn USTFCCCA All-Academic Team honors, a team’s cumulative GPA – not 2020-21 academic year nor semester – for all student-athletes on the institution’s roster must be 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Clarion’s track & field team boasts a cumulative GPA of 3.48, bolstered by three student-athletes with 4.0 cumulative GPAs: Mackenzie Carver, Sadie Leisinger, and Haley Schaller. Six total Golden Eagles recorded a 4.0 GPA in the Spring 2021 semester, and 17 made the Dean’s List for that semester as well.

The full list of honorees is available here.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.