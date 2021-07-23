Clarion Track & FIeld: Golden Eagles Honored as USTFCCCA All-Academic Team

NEW ORLEANS – The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced their All-Academic Teams for the 2021 track & field season on Thursday. The Golden Eagle track & field team was among the list of Division II teams recognized for their success in the classroom.

To earn USTFCCCA All-Academic Team honors, a team’s cumulative GPA – not 2020-21 academic year nor semester – for all student-athletes on the institution’s roster must be 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Clarion’s track & field team boasts a cumulative GPA of 3.48, bolstered by three student-athletes with 4.0 cumulative GPAs: Mackenzie Carver, Sadie Leisinger, and Haley Schaller. Six total Golden Eagles recorded a 4.0 GPA in the Spring 2021 semester, and 17 made the Dean’s List for that semester as well.

