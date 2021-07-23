GANT: Kline Pleads Guilty to Trying to Make Meth in Car

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (GANT) – A Reynoldsville man pleaded guilty in Clearfield County Court on Monday to charges related to him trying to make methamphetamine in his car.

Jeffrey Scott Kline Jr., 39, was charged after police pulled his vehicle over in DuBois on Jan. 29 because he did not have a valid inspection sticker.

Judge Paul E. Cherry sentenced him to 24 months to 60 months in state prison for felony operating a methamphetamine lab and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to a court employee.

The affidavit of probable cause details how an officer on patrol spotted a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker traveling on North Franklin Street in DuBois. He initiated a traffic stop and the driver was identified as Kline.

The officer described him as “extremely nervous” and noted he was shaking while looking for his license.

Kline told the officer he was on parole for operating a meth lab in 2014 and probation for drug paraphernalia.

When the officer returned to the vehicle after checking on Kline’s information, Kline was “even more anxious.”

Asking him more about being on probation and parole, made Kline shake and speak with a shaky voice, police said.

He was then asked if he had any narcotics. He responded that he had a marijuana pipe that he thought was in the center console. Kline then started to reach for unknown items and nervously dig around in the vehicle. At this point, the officer asked for consent to search the vehicle.

After Kline gave consent, the officer located a cardboard box with bottles containing what appeared to be gasoline, and solvents such as fire igniter and starting fluid and a can of table salt.

Beside the box was another bottle “with what appeared to be contents of a failed attempt at manufacturing methamphetamine” using the “shake and bake” method, according to the report.

He also uncovered a can with unused plastic baggies, a plastic baggie with a trace of a crystalline substance, a hypodermic syringe, the marijuana pipe with burnt residue and a plastic container with raw marijuana residue.

When Kline was asked if he was attempting to manufacture methamphetamine, he replied “It was a failed attempt”.

Kline was taken into custody and transported to the police station where he was interviewed.

During this time, Kline stated that he was trying to cook methamphetamine in his vehicle while driving around on back roads in Reynoldsville.

He told investigators that “the chemicals never reacted and smoked,” which would have caused the chemicals to start crystallizing, according to the criminal complaint.

