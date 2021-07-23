LaToshia L. Collins, 30, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

Born June 22, 1991 in DuBois, she was the daughter of Timothy J. Collins and the former Pam Crawford; her parents survive her.

A kindhearted and gentle soul, LaToshia had a soft spot in her heart for everyone she knew and enjoyed horses and German Shepherds. Her son, Darius, was the light of her life and she cherished every moment she got to spend with him. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, LaToshia will be forever remembered by her son, Darius Z. Marshall of Cooperstown; her sister, NaTanya Collins of Titusville; her paternal grandmother, Mary Collins of Franklin; her maternal grandfather, Philip Crawford of Dempseytown; and by her numerous cousins.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Funeral services for LaToshia will be held privately for the family with Reverend Jonathan Bell, pastor of the Wesleyan Methodist Church, officiating.

Masks are not required to be worn by those vaccinated against COVID-19. Those not vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks upon entering the funeral home.

LaToshia will be laid to rest in Heckathorn Cemetery.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

