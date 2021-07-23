Oil City Woman Busted for Possession of Methamphetamine

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Felony charges have been filed against an Oil City woman who was reportedly caught with methamphetamine during a probation visit.

Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 52-year-old Sheila Lee Whatley on Thursday, July 22.

According to a criminal complaint, Oil City Police were dispatched to a residence on Seneca Street around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, where agents from the PA Board of Probation and Parole were performing a home visit for Sheila Whatley.

During a search of the residence, the agents located controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint.

Police then located and collected items from the residence that included a ziplock baggie with over six grams of methamphetamine, glass smoking pipes, a glass plate with suspected methamphetamine, a credit card belonging to Shatley, unused small ziplock bags, and a set of digital scales, the complaint indicates.

The complaint notes that police believe the items to be indicative of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.

Whatley was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Possession Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on August 4 in Venango County Central Court with Judge Fish presiding.

