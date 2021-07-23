Say What?!: ‘Pillars’ of Mosquitoes Fill the Sky in Russia

RUSSIA – A man driving in a Russian village captured video of a massive swarm of mosquitoes that formed “pillars” stretching from the ground to high up in the sky.

Alexei Ponomarev said he was driving in Ust-Kamchatsk, a village in the far-eastern Kamchatka Krai region, when the giant cloud of mosquitoes made it difficult for him to see through his windshield.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.