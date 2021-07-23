No Traffic, No Pavement, Lots of Fun: Bobcat 5K Set for August 7

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Area Cross Country Booster Club is hosting the 2021 edition of the Bobcat 5K Trail Run and Kids ½ Mile Run at Clarion County County Park on Saturday, August 7.

(Pictured above: Runners take to the course in last year’s Bobcat 5K.)

(Photos courtesy Keith Murtha)

This year’s theme is No Traffic, No Pavement, Lots of Fun. The annual event is a great kick-off to the season!

Bobcat 5K Trail Run on Saturday, August 7, 2021

Clarion County Park

Onsite Registration Starts at 7:30 a.m.

5K Trail race 9:00 a.m.

Kids Race 9:40 a.m.

Pre Race registration is $25.00, and the kids’ ½ mile is $12.00 for those 12 and under.

Click here for pre-registration and additional information.

Overall winners plus the top three in each age group will be awarded medals. There will be ribbons for all finishers in the kids’ race. Clarion Ultimate DJ Services by Brian Hoover will keep you moving. There will also be post-race refreshments.

All proceeds benefit the Clarion Area Cross Country Team.

Visit Clarion Bobcat 5K Trail Run’s Facebook page for up-to-date information.

