A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8am and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.