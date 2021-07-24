Area Woman Accused of Stealing Firewood from Neighbor’s Residence

TIMBLIN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against an area woman accused of stealing firewood from a neighbor’s residence while intoxicated.

Court documents indicate the Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Vivian Grace Butler, of Timblin.

According to a criminal complaint, Punxsutawney-based State Police were dispatched to a location on Church Street in Timblin Borough, Jefferson County, on June 19 for a report of an active neighbor dispute.

At the scene, police spoke to a known female victim and a known male victim who reported that Vivian Grace Butler became intoxicated at a back-yard fire at her residence on June 18 and into the early hours of June 19.

The victims told police that Butler walked to their residence and loaded firewood, valued at $80.00, onto a tarp, then dragged the firewood, tarp, and a metal pole back up the street to her residence where she proceeded to burn the firewood. They also reported that prior to leaving their residence, Butler left behind a half-full can of Redd’s Wicked alcohol.

Police observed pieces of bark and firewood leading from the victims’ residence back to Butler’s residence, and they were also able to obtain security footage from a neighboring residence that showed Butler damaging the victims’ garage door, the complaint notes.

Police also interviewed Butler who reportedly admitted to having a fire in her yard the previous evening and drinking “too much” alcohol while sitting around the fire, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Butler told police that she ran out of firewood and went to the victims’ residence to get wood from them because they had given her firewood in the past. She reported that she loaded the wood onto the tarp herself and dragged it back to her residence and burned it.

Butler also told police that she became so intoxicated that she did not remember much about taking the firewood, according to the complaint.

The following charges were filed against Butler through Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on July 19:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

– Criminal Trespass/Simple Trespasser, Summary

– Purchase Etc Alcoholic Beverage By A Minor, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on August 12 with Judge Mizerock presiding.

