 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Area Woman Accused of Stealing Firewood from Neighbor’s Residence

Saturday, July 24, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police-night2TIMBLIN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against an area woman accused of stealing firewood from a neighbor’s residence while intoxicated.

Court documents indicate the Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Vivian Grace Butler, of Timblin.

According to a criminal complaint, Punxsutawney-based State Police were dispatched to a location on Church Street in Timblin Borough, Jefferson County, on June 19 for a report of an active neighbor dispute.

At the scene, police spoke to a known female victim and a known male victim who reported that Vivian Grace Butler became intoxicated at a back-yard fire at her residence on June 18 and into the early hours of June 19.

The victims told police that Butler walked to their residence and loaded firewood, valued at $80.00, onto a tarp, then dragged the firewood, tarp, and a metal pole back up the street to her residence where she proceeded to burn the firewood. They also reported that prior to leaving their residence, Butler left behind a half-full can of Redd’s Wicked alcohol.

Police observed pieces of bark and firewood leading from the victims’ residence back to Butler’s residence, and they were also able to obtain security footage from a neighboring residence that showed Butler damaging the victims’ garage door, the complaint notes.

Police also interviewed Butler who reportedly admitted to having a fire in her yard the previous evening and drinking “too much” alcohol while sitting around the fire, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Butler told police that she ran out of firewood and went to the victims’ residence to get wood from them because they had given her firewood in the past. She reported that she loaded the wood onto the tarp herself and dragged it back to her residence and burned it.

Butler also told police that she became so intoxicated that she did not remember much about taking the firewood, according to the complaint.

The following charges were filed against Butler through Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on July 19:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)
– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary
– Criminal Trespass/Simple Trespasser, Summary
– Purchase Etc Alcoholic Beverage By A Minor, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on August 12 with Judge Mizerock presiding.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.