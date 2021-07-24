Beverly J. “Bev” Brady Young, 88, of Franklin died Monday, July 19, 2021.

Bev was born June 6, 1933, in the same home she still resided, to C. Earl and Blanche (Reagle) Brady.

A 1951 graduate of Rocky Grove High School, Bev served on many reunion committees over the years.

She began working at age 16 at GC Murphy. After graduation, she was employed for General Telephone Company on Elk Street. Over her career, she also worked at CPT, Baker’s Transportation and Lepley’s Bus Service.

On October 17, 1953, she married Kenneth R. Young. He preceded her in death on March 11, 2012.

Bev enjoyed watching her grandchildren’s activities. She loved dogs and had one her entire life. The last dog she owned was a golden retriever named Hank.

She is survived by a daughter, Mona M. Fox and two sons. One brother, Richard E. Brady and his companion Janet Kistler. Three grandsons, Kenneth R. Young, Kelly B. Young Jr., Jacob G. Young, two granddaughters, and two great granddaughters, Kenley L. Young and Ava L. London.

Bev is also survived by two nieces, Kim Brady Hughes and Kay Brady Lobins and husband Kevin; a great niece, Lindsay Lobins; two great nephews, Jake Lobins and Jesse Lobins.

Bev also had special friends who were noteworthy, Sam, Lisa, and Kayla Marsh, Jimmy and Haley Cherry and many cousins.

There will be no public services for Beverly J. Young. Bev requested that instead of flowers, just to be kind to one another and help someone when you can. Any memorial contributions can be made to an organization that helps dogs, kids and wounded warriors.

Arrangements are under the direction of Huff Guthrie Funeral Home Inc., Franklin, PA.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.