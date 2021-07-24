 

Charges Against Sligo Woman Accused of Assaulting Victim Withdrawn

Saturday, July 24, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavelCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Sligo woman who was accused of grabbing a female victim by the neck during an argument and striking her on the side of the head have been withdrawn.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 31-year-old Keena Angel Kightlinger were withdrawn on Tuesday, July 20:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2
– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Sligo Borough, Clarion County, in late May.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, the incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, Keena Kightlinger arrived at a residence on Colerain Street in Sligo Borough and began arguing with a known female victim.

It was reported that Kightlinger struck a known victim on the left side of the face with her hand and grabbed the victim by the neck, restricting her breathing, the complaint states.

Kightlinger was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 11:30 p.m. on May 30.


