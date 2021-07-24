Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pepperoni Pinwheels

Kids will love these little bites of pepperoni flavor!

Ingredients

1/2 cup diced pepperoni

1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese



1/4 teaspoon dried oregano1 large egg, separated1 tube (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. In a small bowl, combine the pepperoni, cheese, oregano and egg yolk. In another small bowl, whisk egg white until foamy; set aside. Separate crescent dough into 4 rectangles; seal perforations.

-Spread pepperoni mixture over each rectangle to within 1/4 in. of edges. Roll up jelly-roll style, starting with a short side; pinch seams to seal. Cut each into 6 slices.

-Place cut side down on greased baking sheets; brush tops with egg white. Bake until golden brown, 12-15 minutes. Serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.