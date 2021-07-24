Clarion Hospital Reports Three New COVID-19 Cases
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported three new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.
The previous report was released on Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Thursday, July 22, 2021:
Testing
Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 7/21/2021: 13,796
Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 11,626
Positives: 2,196
Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 7/21/2021: 51,764
Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 18,670
Positives: 4,072
Hospital Inpatients as of 7/22/2021, 7:30 a.m.:
Clarion Hospital: 1 patients. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 0 ICU.
Butler Memorial Hospital: 3 patients. 0 suspected. 3 confirmed. 1 ICU.
Note: Updates are being reported one time each week on Thursday. More frequent updates will resume if necessary.
Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.
