Clarion Hospital Reports Three New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported three new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Thursday, July 22, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 7/21/2021: 13,796

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 11,626

Positives: 2,196

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 7/21/2021: 51,764

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 18,670

Positives: 4,072

Hospital Inpatients as of 7/22/2021, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 1 patients. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 3 patients. 0 suspected. 3 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Note: Updates are being reported one time each week on Thursday. More frequent updates will resume if necessary.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

