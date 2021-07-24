Donald A. Schupp, 88, of Oil City passed away on July 22, 2021, after a period of declining health.

Born on July 14, 1933, in Fryburg he was the son of Bernard and Irene Ditz Schupp.

Donald graduated in 1951 from Shippenville Area High School.

On July 12, 1958, he was married at St. Michael Church in Fryburg by the late Msgr. Francis Theobald to Helen E. Schupp who preceded him in death on January 18, 2011.

He was a member of St. Joseph Church in Oil City and was also a member of the Knights Of Columbus.

Donald worked as a machinist for Oil Well Supply/US Steel and retired from there after 25 years of service.

In his free time he enjoyed hunting, play cards, and square dancing.

Donald served in the 3rd Armored Division of US Army.

He is survived by a daughter, Carol Fiorentino and her husband Anthony of Franklin and their three children Nicholas and his wife Bethany, Adam, and Angela; brothers, James Schupp and wife Grace, Robert Schupp; sister-in-laws, Martha Ryan and husband Alfred, Juanita Eisenman and husband James, Kathy Smith and husband Steve, Germaine Kiser, and Nancy Nuhfer. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Helen, brothers Bernard and wife Anna Rose, John and wife Monica, sister-in-law, Dorthy Schupp; brothers-in-law, Fredrick Nuhfer and wife Shirley, and Howard Nuhfer and Michael Nuhfer.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Monday, July 26, 2021, from 2-4pm and 7-9pm.

Mass of a Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at St. Michael Church in Fryburg, with Rev. James Power Pastor of St. Mary Church in Crown presiding.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery following the Mass.

Memorials in Donald’s honor may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.