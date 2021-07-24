GloryWay Quartet to Perform in Clarion Next Week

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – GloryWay Quartet will be performing in Clarion on Saturday, July 31.

The performance by the men’s gospel singing group from Mansfield, Ohio, will take place at the Clarion Mall at 6:00 p.m.

The local event is sponsored by Clarion Bible Fellowship.

