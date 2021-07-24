Katharyn “Kate” Dee Rivers, 41, of Oil City, passed away in her home early in the afternoon of Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Born September 22, 1979, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the Michael D. Rivers and Debra M. (Piatt) Rivers.

Her true life’s passions were her family and hobbies outside of work.

Her kindheartedness and love for everyone in her life was what made her such a special person. She would often go out of her way to help other people and her infectious personality and jokes made the day of anyone that knew her. She was a determined and independent woman who adored her family, especially her children and her grandchildren, and the times they spent together will always be held dear in the hearts of her loved ones.

With a love of the outdoors, some of Kate’s hobbies included fishing, camping, swimming, riding motorcycles, and playing softball. She also enjoyed dancing to her favorite songs, making crafts and other art projects, and spending time with her three Pit Bulls, Una, Tyson, and Baxter.

Left to cherish her memory is her father, Michael “Mike” Rivers of Kennerdell; her mother, Debra Rivers (David McEndoo) of Pittsburgh; her two daughters, Taylor Rivers (Jose Martinez) of Oil City, and Kalynn Kachik (Gaven Rinker) of South Carolina; and her two grandchildren, Samuel and Mia Martinez of Oil City.

She is further survived by her brother, Justin M. Rivers of Pittsburgh; her maternal grandmother, Marlene Abrams of Ohio; and by her two uncles, Patrick Rivers, and Shawn Rivers, both of Kennerdell.

Kate was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Wilbur and Nadine Rivers; her maternal grandfather, Ben Abrams; her brother, Travis R. Rivers; and by her uncle, Darren Rivers.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Funeral services for Kate will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, following visitation at the funeral home beginning at 4 pm, with Reverend James Ring, Head Pastor of the Rock of Living Waters Church, officiating.

Masks are not required to be worn by those vaccinated against COVID-19. Those not vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks upon entering the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Kate’s honor to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA, 16346; and/or to the Precious Paws Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 784, Franklin, PA, 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

