Regis and Pat Walters Celebrate 50 Years of Marriage

Saturday, July 24, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-y8PlDSl2UpncAQRegis and Pat Walters are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today, Saturday, July 24, 2021.

The happy couple wed on July 24, 1971, in Hastings, Pa.

Regis and Pat are the parents of three children: Adam Walters and his wife Luann, of Summerville; Andrew Walters and his fiancee Beth Boal, of Oil City; and Maria Stitt, of Clarion. They also have six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Mr. Walters is retired from Clarion University and SCI Forest, and Mrs. Walters is retired from Klingensmith’s of Clarion.

They celebrated at a mass at Immaculate Conception Church and a get-together afterward at their home on July 18, 2021.

