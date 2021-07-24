Regis and Pat Walters Celebrate 50 Years of Marriage

Regis and Pat Walters are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today, Saturday, July 24, 2021.

The happy couple wed on July 24, 1971, in Hastings, Pa.

Regis and Pat are the parents of three children: Adam Walters and his wife Luann, of Summerville; Andrew Walters and his fiancee Beth Boal, of Oil City; and Maria Stitt, of Clarion. They also have six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Mr. Walters is retired from Clarion University and SCI Forest, and Mrs. Walters is retired from Klingensmith’s of Clarion.

They celebrated at a mass at Immaculate Conception Church and a get-together afterward at their home on July 18, 2021.

Anniversary announcements are a free service brought to you by exploreClarion.com.

To submit an anniversary announcement, email [email protected]

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.