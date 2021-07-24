 

Robert “Bob” Denver Parolari

Saturday, July 24, 2021 @ 06:07 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-dcPPfQlzXgNCc (1)Robert “Bob” Denver Parolari age 81 a life long Brockway, PA, resident, currently a resident at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville, PA; died on Monday July 19, 2021.

Born on December 13, 1939, in Brockway, he was the son of the late Paul and Eva M. Rebo Parolari.

Retired, Bob had been employed at Brockway Glass in the Art Department as an Engineer. He was a member at St. Tobias Church in Brockway and served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

He is survived by a daughter, Lori Parolari of Morro Bay, California.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, July 28 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediatley following at 11 AM at St. Tobias Church in Brockway with Msgr. Charles Kaza presiding. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Brockway Ambulance PO Box 222 Brockway, PA, 15824.


