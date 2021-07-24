Say What?!: Plane’s Landing Gear Breaks Off, Hits Maine Golf Course

MAINE – Police in Maine said no one was injured on the ground or in the air when a plane lost its landing gear and the strut with tire and wheel landed on a golf course fairway.

The Gorham Police Department revealed on Wednesday evening that the landing gear fell from a privately owned twin-engine Piper Navaho plane that had been intending to land at Portland International Jetport.

