SPONSORED: Weekend Assembly Positions Now Open at Beverage-Air in Brookville

Saturday, July 24, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

beverage-air-worker1BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Beverage-Air is currently looking to fill openings in its Brookville location!

Weekend Assembly Line Worker

As an Assembler (3 days/12 hours, Friday to Sunday), you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. Starting hourly rate from $13.50 (no experience required – they will train you) up to $18.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience). You will receive 40 hours of pay per week for 36 hours of work; 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth at least $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 84 hours of holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!

What You’ll Do:

  • Work within a team to assemble components or entire units
  • Perform varied tasks
  • Conduct quality inspections on parts and products
  • Prepare finished products for shipment
  • Maintain a clean and orderly work area

What You Bring:

  • Prior experience working as part of a team having responsibility for assembling an entire product or component of a product in a manufacturing environment is a plus!
  • High school diploma or equivalent (preferred)
  • Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate
  • Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference
  • Manual dexterity – you work well with your hands
  • Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods
  • Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”
  • Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon
  • Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability, or protected veteran status. We are committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

Job Type: Full-time
Starting Pay: $13.50 – $18.50 per hour, corresponding with experience

Applications are being accepted both on the website and at their site in Brookville.

https://beverage-air.com/application/

beverage-air-worker2


