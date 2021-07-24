Wilda N. Huber, age 88, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday evening July 22, 2021, at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born March 19, 1933, in Distant, Armstrong County, she was a daughter of the late Willard G. and Mary Belle Fox McCauley and was a graduate of New Bethlehem High School.

She married Charles F. Huber on April 10, 1954, and he preceded her in death on March 7, 2013.

Wilda retired from New Bethlehem Tile Company and previously worked for Hawthorn Manufacturing.

She was a lifetime member of the First Church of God of New Bethlehem where she was a member of WCG and sat on the guidance council.

Wilda was a member of numerous committees within the church and was in charge of organizing funeral dinners for many years.

She highly enjoyed spending time with her four great great grandchildren and loved to cook and bake for her family.

Survivors include a son, Charles L. Huber and his wife, Susan, of New Bethlehem; two grandchildren: Melody Buzzard and her husband, Terry, and Robert Huber, all of New Bethlehem and two great grandchildren: Sabrina Nicole Doverspike and Brenton Doverspike (Jamie), also of New Bethlehem.

Wilda is also survived by her four great great grandchildren, Maverick Doverspike, Kelian Doverspike, Maci Wagner and Malachi Wagner, all of New Bethlehem.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters and a brother: Betty Bain, Norma Brocious, Lillian Brocious and Jack McCauley.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the First Church of God, 418 Brian Lane, New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Saturday, in the church with Reverend Zachary Lays, Reverend John Phillips and Reverend Randy Hopper, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Leatherwood Cemetery in Porter Township.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Wilda N. Huber to First Church of God, 418 Brian Lane, New Bethlehem, PA, 16242.

Online condolences may be sent to Wilda’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.