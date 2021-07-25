A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 84. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 81.

