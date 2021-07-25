All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Everett Kerns
Everett Kerns served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Everett L. Kerns
Born: October 20, 1932
Died: June 12, 2021
Hometown: Tionesta, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Everett served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954 as his highest rank being a Corporal.
He was laid to rest at the Amity Lutheran Cemetery in Newmansville.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.