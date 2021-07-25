Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Tammy Dearth’s Zucchini Boats

Tammy is a pro at jazzing up zucchinis!

Instructions

1. Wash 3 zucchinis and slice each of them in half (length ways).

2. Spoon out the seeds, leaving a boat shape.

3. Steam in microwave for 4 minutes or until tender.

4. Add 1 tsp. of butter to each zucchini.

5. Sprinkle French Fry seasoning.

6. Broil 10 minutes in a toaster oven.

7. Add any topping of your choice: shredded cheese, bacon bits, sour cream, and/or parmesan cheese.

8. Complete the zucchini boats by broiling them for another 10 minutes. Enjoy!

