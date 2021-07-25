John Everett Wensel, age 53, of Rouseville, died after a period of declining health, on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Warren General Hospital.

Born on July 12, 1968, in Titusville, he was a son of the late Lawrence Richard Wensel and Ruth Frances Sparks Wensel Zahner.

John worked many various jobs as a janitor; he enjoyed what he did. John then worked at Electralloy as a furnace operator until his retirement after 15 years.

Mr. Wensel loved anything involving the outdoors. He loved to spend time fishing, hunting, and camping. When John wasn’t outdoors, he was traveling with his wife, Michelle. John will be remembered for his witty humor and his ill-timed jokes that were meant to embarrass those around him. But overall, John loved his family and all his dogs, especially his beloved dog, Shae.

On March 26, 1992, he married the former Michelle Lynne Marvin, who survives. They just celebrated 29 years of marriage this year.

In addition to his wife, Michelle, surviving are their three children, Everett John Wensel of Greensburg, Courtney Marie Dashner and husband Steve of Franklin, and Alexander Emmitt Wensel of Rouseville; and six grandchildren, Bradley, Makayliah, Brentleigh, Macie, Malena, and Addie.

Also surviving are sisters, Patricia Boeshaar and husband William of NM, Rose Adams of Oil City, Norma Warner and husband Joseph of Oil City, and Robin Pusbach of Oil City; a brother-in-law Dennis Marvin of Oil City; and eleven nieces and nephews, Josephine, Travers, Sara, Andrea, Patrick, Isabella, Darcie, Robbie, Hollie, David, Andrew, and Michael.

In addition to his parents, preceding John in death is his stepfather, Richard Zahner; a brother, Thomas Wensel; a sister, Lisa Wensel, who died as a child; and two brothers-in-law, Kenneth Adams and Walter Pusbach.

A visitation will be held in the Morrison Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 28, from 2 to 4 pm and again from 7 to 9 pm.

Funeral services will be on Thursday, July 29, at the Morrison Funeral Home at 11 am.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in John’s name to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S Main St, Seneca, PA, 16346.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

