Lennea R. Darrin, 77, of Brookville, died Thursday morning, July 22, 2021, at Laurelbrook Landing following a period of declining health.

Born in Renova, PA, on August 7, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Evelyn Kautz Darrin.

She was a graduate of Renova High School and Business College of Philadelphia.

Lennea was crafty and a very gifted seamstress, she and Frank enjoyed Square Dancing, she also enjoyed organizing and holding Tea Parties, and was very involved and active in the Brookville Community.

She spent more than 35 years with the love of her life and best friend, Frank Decker. He survives.

In 1990, she and her twin sister, Linda opened “All My Favorite Things” and continued until closing later in the 90’s.

In 1998, she and Frank bought “Dan Smith’s Candies” from her brother, Roy, and ran it until 2015 when they sold the business to the current owner. During their tenure they operated three “Dan Smith’s Candies” with locations in Brookville, Ridgway, and Clarion. Her dedication to their business and the craft of candy making earned her the nickname of the “CANDY LADY”.

Her survivors include her significant other, Frank; her daughter, Tracy (LeRoy) Huster; a brother, Roy (Melanie) Darrin; two sisters, Suanne Parks and Jeanne McGowan; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

Those preceding her in death, in addition to her parents are a brother, William Darrin; her twin sister that she missed terribly, Linda Sunderman; and a nephew, Jeff McGowan.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in North Bend Cemetery in Renova.

Memorial donations may be made to the local Human Society.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA, was entrusted with the final arrangements for Ms. Darrin.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.