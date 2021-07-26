A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog before 4am, then patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 77

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.