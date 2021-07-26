 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Merlot With Mushrooms

Monday, July 26, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Slow cooked and savory, this dish is perfect for any night of the week!

Ingredients

3/4 pound sliced fresh mushrooms
1 large onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced
3 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs
1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste
3/4 cup chicken broth
1/4 cup merlot or additional chicken broth
2 tablespoons quick-cooking tapioca
2 teaspoons sugar
1-1/2 teaspoons dried basil
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Hot cooked pasta, optional

Directions

-Place the mushrooms, onion, and garlic in a 5-qt. slow cooker. Top with chicken.

-In a small bowl, combine the tomato paste, broth, wine, tapioca, sugar, basil, salt, and pepper. Pour over chicken.

-Cover and cook on low for 5-6 hours or until chicken is tender.

-Sprinkle with cheese. Serve with pasta if desired.

-Freeze option: Freeze cooled chicken mixture in freezer containers. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Heat through in a saucepan, stirring occasionally; add broth or water if necessary.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


