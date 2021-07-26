Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Merlot With Mushrooms

Slow cooked and savory, this dish is perfect for any night of the week!

Ingredients

3/4 pound sliced fresh mushrooms

1 large onion, chopped



2 garlic cloves, minced3 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste3/4 cup chicken broth1/4 cup merlot or additional chicken broth2 tablespoons quick-cooking tapioca2 teaspoons sugar1-1/2 teaspoons dried basil1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheeseHot cooked pasta, optional

Directions

-Place the mushrooms, onion, and garlic in a 5-qt. slow cooker. Top with chicken.

-In a small bowl, combine the tomato paste, broth, wine, tapioca, sugar, basil, salt, and pepper. Pour over chicken.

-Cover and cook on low for 5-6 hours or until chicken is tender.

-Sprinkle with cheese. Serve with pasta if desired.

-Freeze option: Freeze cooled chicken mixture in freezer containers. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Heat through in a saucepan, stirring occasionally; add broth or water if necessary.

