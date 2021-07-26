Clarion Forest VNA Hospice Nurse: ‘Hard to Imagine Doing Something Else’
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – For 21 years, Trudy Reinsel has loved being a hospice nurse at the Clarion Forest VNA.
(Pictured above: Clarion Forest VNA Hospice Nurse Trudy Reinsel.)
Once she left VNA for a position elsewhere; however, she returned to VNA after two weeks at the new job.
“I realized that this is a good place to work, and I was glad to return to my patients and their families,” Reinsel said.
Trudy is a field nurse for the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice. She makes visits to the patient’s home, often with a VNA physician, dispenses their medications, and manages their care. She also offers support to the family and the caregivers.
Her territory is the southern part of Clarion County, including New Bethlehem, Rimersburg, Sligo, and Summerville. Trudy’s maiden name was Shaffer, and her family came from New Bethlehem.
“A lot of visits are the same because we address the same issues and concerns, and it’s ongoing,” continued Trudy. “We have hospice patients for some time – it can be up to a year.”
In order to be eligible for hospice care, a doctor has to be certain of a prognosis of six months or less. However, if the disease runs its natural course, patients can outlive that, and it could be a year or more.
“It just depends on the person and their disease. Sometimes in hospice, the medications change or people decide not to seek treatment, and they sometimes live longer without all of those medications and treatments and have a good time before they actually pass away. Studies have shown that people do live longer with hospice care.”
What makes a good hospice nurse?
“Somebody just asked me that the other day, and I don’t think it’s something that can be taught. I think having a genuine love for hospice is something that I guess you’re born with. It’s truly a dedication to the work itself and helping people in their final moments.
“A lot of people have said I should write a book about things that I’ve seen or been able to observe or discuss with families. I haven’t started writing, and I wouldn’t even know where to begin. This job has offered me a lot of friendships and getting to know wonderful people, and there are some amazing people in Clarion County.
“You become almost part of their family, you know, and you feel what they feel and go through what they go through to a certain extent, I’ve made lifelong friendships with the families and still keep in contact with them.
“I’ve seen family members, several family members of patients that we’ve served. It seems like it’s just been like a cascade of families that you just see them, and then you don’t see them for a couple of years and then you see them again because of unfortunate circumstances. You get to meet other family members and reconnect. Sometimes it’s sad. I’ve had a brother and a sister and their mother and the sister-in-law.”
A graduate of Clarion-Limestone High school, Trudy earned her associate degree in nursing from Venango Campus and completed a BSN at Clarion University.
“I was working on my bachelor’s degree in 1998. I came through the VNA with a Hospice rotation and worked with Debbie Adams for a couple of days and that’s how I got hooked. Debbie retired in a couple of years after working for 26 years at the VNA and Reinsel said she was a good mentor for her.
Trudy was hired in 2000.
“We co-op with Clarion University and RN and LPN students, as well as students from the Clarion County Career Center. I hear many nurses say that they wanted to work in a maternity ward and deliver babies. Before they visit with us, I think they don’t realize that there’s a whole other environment of nursing that they just didn’t know anything about.”
Flexible Schedule
Trudy and her husband, Dave, have a daughter, Raeanne, who is also a nurse, and a son, Owen, who will be a senior next year at C-L.
One advantage of working as a nurse at Clarion Forest VNA as a hospice nurse is that work schedules are good for a nurse that has a family or young family.
“Since I’ve been here, my son has been very involved with sports. I think a lot of people misunderstand the flexibility that we have here at the VNA. It’s very accommodating schedules to allow for parents to attend things like doctor’s appointments, school activities, and whatnot. A lot of places aren’t flexible.”
Hospice care is a definite need in a rural community, according to Trudy. While hospice can be provided in a hospital, nursing home, or personal care home, she thinks most people prefer home.
“If they have a choice they would probably want to be at home because it’s a familiar place.”
Something else?
Trudy doesn’t regret spending her career at Clarion Forest VNA.
“I think when you find something that you love and you’re passionate about, it’s hard to imagine doing something else.”
