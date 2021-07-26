Featured Local Job: Experienced Bookkeeper

Korner Enterprise and Wholesale currently has an opportunity to join their team. They are looking for an experienced bookkeeper.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in accounting (Preferred)

At least 1 years of experience in bookkeeping or any accounting related fields

Experience in QuickBooks and Microsoft Excel

Responsibilities:

Bookkeeping

Recording financial transactions and balancing the books

Update and maintain the general ledger

Preparing Excel files

Salary:

Competitive Salary

Other benefits

Bonuses

Contact them today!

Email your Resume/CV to [email protected]

Call them at: (814) 297-2104

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.