Featured Local Job: Experienced Bookkeeper
Monday, July 26, 2021 @ 09:07 AM
Korner Enterprise and Wholesale currently has an opportunity to join their team. They are looking for an experienced bookkeeper.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in accounting (Preferred)
- At least 1 years of experience in bookkeeping or any accounting related fields
- Experience in QuickBooks and Microsoft Excel
Responsibilities:
- Bookkeeping
- Recording financial transactions and balancing the books
- Update and maintain the general ledger
- Preparing Excel files
Salary:
- Competitive Salary
- Other benefits
- Bonuses
Contact them today!
Email your Resume/CV to [email protected]
Call them at: (814) 297-2104
