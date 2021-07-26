John D. “Jack” Snyder, 69, of Bartley Road, Parker, in the Village of Dutch Hill, a long time, highly respected Clarion County farmer passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 8:20 a.m. at his home.

Jack was born on September 26, 1951 in Butler Hospital. He was the second child of the late Clifford and Ellen (Sayers) Snyder.

Jack graduated from Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District in 1969. Jack worked at Snyder Valley Farms from a very early age raising dairy cattle, and later purchased the family farm that has now grown to more than 500 acres. Later in life, Jack utilized his farming knowledge by traveling the east coast working as a crop insurance adjuster which he greatly enjoyed.

Jack married the former Donna Bean, the daughter of the late William and Phyllis Bean, on June 2, 1973 in Cooperstown, PA. They recently celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary. The couple lived in Dutch Hill where they raised two daughters on the family’s sheep farm.

Jack and his family showed sheep at 10 county fairs, the Pennsylvania Farm Show, and Keystone International Livestock Exposition (KILE) in Harrisburg for more than 20 years. Jack’s love of fairs started at a young age where he showed Holstein cows locally and later served on the Clarion County Fair Board and had served on the board of directors for the Pennsylvania Association of County Fairs. Later in life, he worked for Full Pull Productions traveling to fairs throughout the area helping to produce tractor and truck pulls. Jack and his wife also traveled to 9 state fairs from Iowa to South Carolina where they enjoyed getting to know people who shared like passions. Jack served as a member of various other agricultural and fair related organization including: Clarion-Venango-Forest Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, Clarion-Venango Holstein Association, Pennsylvania Showman’s Association, and Pennsylvania Livestock Association. In addition to volunteering with the fairs, Jack was also a member of the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department where he was instrumental in the building of the fire hall that currently stands in West Freedom. He was also an active member of the Clarion County Planning Commission where he served for more than 20 years. Jack and his wife are members of the Park Hill First Church of God in West Freedom.

Jack’s most cherished pride and joy was his family. In addition to his wife, Donna, Jack is survived by two daughters, Melanie S. Rickert, and her husband, Eric, of Alpharetta, GA, and Michelle L. Bryan and her husband, Robert, of Grove City; two granddaughters, Kathryn and Abigail Rickert of Alpharetta, GA and two grandsons, Tyler and Conner Bryan of Grove City. He was affectionately known as “Papa Jack” by the grandchildren. He loved spending time with them, whether it be riding a tractor or going to the fair, Papa Jack was proud to have a child in tow with him much of the time. Jack is also survived by three siblings, James Snyder, Martha Stephens, and Carol Adams and their spouses; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Brenda and Timothy Miller, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Home Health Care and Hospice and to a wonderful care giver, Jeff Hershberger, who all helped with Jack’s care over the past three years. With their help and the loving care of his wife, Jack was able to spend his last years at home enjoying lots of ice cream and being outside where he spent many hours looking over his farm in Dutch Hill where his son-in-law continues the farming legacy today.

Friends will be received at the Park Hill First Church of God, 3314 Lime Plant Rd., Parker, from 1 – 4 p.m. Monday, July 26. A funeral service will follow from the church at 4:15 p.m. with the Rev. Eric Mitchell, church pastor, officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Dutch Hill. The family is requesting memorial donations be made to Park Hill First Church of God, 3314 Lime Plant Rd., Parker, PA 16049 or Amedisys Home Health Care, 240 Pullman Square, Suite 255, Butler PA 16001.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

