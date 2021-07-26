Lida M. Schwabenbauer, 86, of Marble passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Butler Hospital after a period of declining health.

Born on December 18, 1934 in Clarion she was the daughter of Robert and Bessie Kerr Elliott.

Lida was a graduate of Clarion High School.

On April 24, 1954 she was married at St. Joseph Church in Lucinda to James L. Schwabenbauer who preceded her in death on May 31, 2008. Lida and her husband lived in California for 30 years until her husbands retirement when they moved to Marble.

She was a member of St. Michael Church in Fryburg and also the Rosary Society.

Lida took great pride in caring for her children. She loved gardening, baking, going to garage sales, and going to the Casino. She was a member of the garden club and the Red Hats.

She is survived by a daughter Kathleen E Dallmeier of Las Vegas, a son James P Schwabenbauer of Seneca, Lisa M Walker and husband Michael of Golden Valley AZ, and Julie L. Schwabenbauer and husband Fredrick Sutton of Cowansville, PA; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother Edward Elliot and wife Dorthy of Shippenville and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lida is preceded in death by her parents, her husband James, daughter-in-law Shari Schwabenbauer, sister Nioma Hetrick, brother Robert Elliott, and sister Patricia Wolbert.

Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, July 30, 2021 at St. Michael Church in Fryburg, with Rev. James Power Pastor of St. Mary Church in Crown presiding.

Friends will be received at St. Michael Church prior to the Mass.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery following the Mass.

In lieu of flowers memorials in Lida’s honor may be made to American Heart Association.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.