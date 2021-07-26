 

Man Injured in Rollover Crash on I-80 in Beaver Township

Monday, July 26, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newBEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 80 westbound in Beaver Township on Saturday.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 12:01 p.m. on July 24, on Interstate 80 westbound near mile-marker 50.2, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say 65-year-old Mykola Herasymchuk, of Huntingdon Valley, Pa., was operating a 2009 Toyota Yaris traveling west on Interstate 80 when his vehicle went off the north berm and overturned. It then came to rest on its wheels on the north berm.

Herasymchuk was using a seatbelt and suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

He was cited for a traffic violation.


